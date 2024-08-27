Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui to star in mystery romance ‘The Witch’

GOT7 singer Jinyoung is all set to make his highly anticipated return to the small screen. For his comeback, the singer-actor will headline a mystery romance alongside ‘Hierarchy’ star Roh Jeong Eui. Over the years, Jinyoung has established himself as an actor with performances in dramas like ‘The Devil Judge’ and ‘Yumi’s Cells.’ Meanwhile, celebrated actress Roh Jeong Eui is known for her roles in hits like ‘Our Beloved Summer’ and ’18 Again.’ The duo has confirmed their lead roles in the upcoming drama ‘The Witch.’

On August 27, the makers of the upcoming drama ‘The Witch’ announced that Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui are on board. The series will premiere as a Saturday-Sunday drama in the first half of 2025 on Channel A.

‘The Witch’ is an adaptation of Kang Full’s webtoon, who also penned the webtoon-adapted K-drama ‘Moving.’ The drama will chronicle the story of a woman dubbed the “witch.” She has been branded as such after all the men who fell in love with her met untimely deaths. Ostracized and pushed out of her village, she is then confronted by a man determined to rescue her from the mysterious pattern of death.

In the upcoming drama, singer-actor Jinyoung will play Dong Jin, a data miner who has made a name for himself in the industry. In order to prove that his love, Mi Jung, is not a witch, he transfers to the Department of Statistics. After graduating, he has a chance encounter with Mi Jung after ten years. This makes him determined to bring her back into the world and decode the pattern behind the misfortune surrounding her.

Meanwhile, Roh Jeong Eui will portray Mi Jung, the mysterious woman dubbed the witch. Withdrawn from the world after being labeled a “witch,” Mi Jung has been surrounded by strange and eerie incidents since childhood. All the men who admired her were either harmed or died. Although she isolates herself, believing her existence to be a curse, she still longs to experience life.

Jinyoung was last seen in a cameo appearance in the hit drama ‘Reborn Rich.’ Prior to that, he appeared in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ and ‘The Devil Judge.’ In addition to this upcoming drama, the singer-actor also has a film in the pipeline. On the other hand, Roh Jeong Eui was last seen in the film ‘Badland Hunters’ and the Netflix series ‘Hierarchy.’ Besides ‘The Witch,’ she has two other dramas in the works.