After the trailer of ALT Balaji’s Code M created much buzz, the makers of Jennifer Winget starrer show launched a new romantic song, “Woh Din Yaad Aande Ne”.

Sung by Piyush Mehroliyaa and Shreya Jain with music by The Bandwagon, this sad romantic number sees Jennifer battle the memories of past and present relationships.

Jennifer shared the announcement of the track on her official Instagram handle on Thursday and wrote, “This romantic season, are you ready for a song that will make your heart skip a beat?Stay tuned for the release of #WohDinYaadAandeNe, a soulful romantic track from #CodeM, sung by @piyushmehroliyaa and @shreyajainmusic tomorrow.”

Jennifer Winget will be seen playing the role of a military lawyer in Code M which also features Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor.

The plot of the show revolves around an Indian Army lawyer, played by Monica, who discovers a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case. How that investigation brings forth several revelations that create a stir in the entire fabric of the Indian Army is all that the action-thriller is all about.

Produced by Juggernaut Productions for ALT Balaji and ZEE5, Code M began streaming on 15 January 2020.