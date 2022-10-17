Ajay Devgn shares trailer of ‘ Drishyam 2’

Actor Ajay Devgn shares the trailer of ‘Dhrishyam 2’ on his social media. The film will go on floors tomorrow, that is, 18 October 2022.

Ajay captioned the post as, “Focus on the scenes, not the words. Because in words, lie finds a place to hide. #Drishyam2Trailer Out Now Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022”

The movie star cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Mrunal Jadhav.

Film critic and fans hail the trailer on Twitter and express their excitement.

Critic Sumit Kadel called the trailer ‘engaging’ while critic Taran Adarsh expressed his view with fire emojis

After 20 Years, It’s Going To Be Super Lit To See The Face-Off Between Ajay Devgn & Akshaye Khanna In #Drishyam2. ✨ #Drishyam2Trailer pic.twitter.com/OcuGeSAtY6 — SAMIR. (@MeSamir23) October 17, 2022

#Drishyam2Trailer is TERRIFIC #AjayDevgn at his best..Suspense.. thrill.. Action.. BGM.. Visuals everything looks perfect. Can’t wait for the re-opening of this case. pic.twitter.com/0SreooE8Ae — MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 17, 2022