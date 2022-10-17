Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Ajay Devgn shares trailer of ‘ Drishyam 2’

Ajay Devgn shares trailer of ‘ Drishyam 2’

Actor Ajay Devgn shares the trailer of ‘Dhrishyam 2’ on his social media. The film will go on floors tomorrow, that is, 18 October 2022. Film critic and fans hail the trailer on Twitter and express their excitement.

SNS | New Delhi | October 17, 2022 4:39 pm

ajay devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Mrunal Jadhav, drishyam, entertainment

(Instagram / @ajaydevgn)

Actor Ajay Devgn shares the trailer of ‘Dhrishyam 2’ on his social media. The film will go on floors tomorrow, that is, 18 October 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay captioned the post as, “Focus on the scenes, not the words. Because in words, lie finds a place to hide. #Drishyam2Trailer Out Now Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022”

The movie star cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Mrunal Jadhav.

Film critic and fans hail the trailer on Twitter and express their excitement.

Critic Sumit Kadel called the trailer ‘engaging’ while critic Taran Adarsh expressed his view with fire emojis

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Vaishali Takkar of 'Sasural Simar Ka' dies at 29, suicide suspected
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a fun video on World Food Day
Jackky Bhagnani drops the teaser of upcoming love song 'Nain Ronde Rehnde'