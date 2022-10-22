Follow Us:
Jayam Ravi tests Covid positive, urges fans to wear mask

In the mega-hit movie “Ponniyin Selvan 1,” directed by Mani Ratnam, actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the lead character Arunmozhi Varman, has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

SNS | New Delhi | October 22, 2022 2:43 pm

Jayam Ravi, Covid positive, covid cases, south indian actors

(Instagram / @jayamravi) Jayam Ravi tests Covid positive, urges fans to wear mask

Many famous people have sent their best wishes for Ravi’s quick and complete recovery from the virus. In response to Ravi’s tweet, director Ahmed, who has collaborated with Ravi on a number of films, said, “Oh no! Ravi, get well soon.”

Those in the film industry who believed Covid was extinct are now heeding the warnings that Ravi’s announcement has sent through the industry.

People are now being forced to reevaluate their earlier choice to leave their homes without putting on a mask.

(Inputs from IANS)

 

