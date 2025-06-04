South Indian film celebs hail RCB’s long-awaited IPL victory

In a night to remember for cricket fans across the country, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after 18 long seasons. The victory, which came with a nail-biting six-run win over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, sparked a wave of emotion, not just among fans, but also among some of the biggest names in South Indian cinema.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda was among the first to share his excitement online. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor congratulated the RCB team and their loyal fanbase. “You have waited with so much energy and passion and love,” he wrote. “It’s a happy, happy moment to see.”

Advertisement

Congratulations to @RCBTweets, all RCB fans ❤️ Advertisement you have waited with so much energy and passion and love. It’s a happy happy moment to see. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 3, 2025

Tamil actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj echoed the sentiment in a heartfelt post. “Congratulations @RCBTweets. It’s been a long wait… What a journey as a team you’ve had,” he wrote, acknowledging the unwavering support of RCB fans over the years.

Congratulations @RCBTweets

It’s been a long wait .. what a journey as a team you’ve had… To all the fans who’ve loyally supported for 18yrs, you deserve this celebration #IPL2025Final

Well played @PunjabKingsIPL , great season but hard luck on the finals

An emotional… pic.twitter.com/I7KaNsjq38 — Shanthnu (@imKBRshanthnu) June 3, 2025

He also shared a special mention for Punjab Kings, praising their spirited performance in the tournament and highlighting the emotional moment of watching Virat Kohli in tears after the win.

Adding to the chorus was Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who embraced RCB’s iconic catchphrase, writing, “Ee sala cup namde! At last! We’ve been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB!”

THE WAIT IS OVER . “Ee sala cup namde!” At last! ❤️

We’ve been waiting for this day for 18 years.

A big, big congratulations to RCB! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2khiWPLWKV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 3, 2025

Filmmaker Rathna Kumar also joined in, tweeting, “Dear RCB fans, this is how it feels to win a trophy. Enjoy the moment. Hope the fire inside Kohli stays the same. See you next season.”

Dear RCB fans, THIS IS HOW IT FEELS TO WIN A TROPHY. Enjoy the moment. Hope the fire Inside Kohli stays the same.

See you Next season . Congrats ♥️#RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/W7qLCua0cb — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) June 3, 2025

He shared a graphic showcasing Kohli’s IPL run tally across seasons, celebrating the cricketer’s consistency and passion over the years.

The final match was a thriller. After being restricted to 190/9 in 20 overs, with standout bowling from Punjab’s Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/38), RCB had their backs against the wall. But the Bengaluru side, captained by Rajat Patidar, showed nerves of steel. Their bowlers delivered under pressure, limiting Punjab Kings to 184/7 and sealing a historic win.