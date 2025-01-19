Jasleen Royal shines in epic duet with Chris Martin at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert!

Indian singer Jasleen Royal added a magical touch to Coldplay’s Mumbai concert at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, captivating the crowd with her soulful performance with Chris Martin.

Jasleen, known for her heartfelt music, opened the show with her hit song “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

The highlight of the evening came when Jasleen Royal joined Coldplay’s iconic frontman, Chris Martin, on stage for a powerful duet of “We Pray,” a track from Coldplay’s latest album ‘Moon Music’.

Dressed in a stunning black outfit, with smoky makeup and wavy hair, Jasleen played the piano and sang, drawing loud cheers from the excited audience.

Sharing the unforgettable moments on Instagram, she posted clips of her rehearsals and performance, expressing her gratitude with a heartfelt message: “Thank you Mumbai, I love you.”

The concert was filled with delightful surprises. Chris Martin, known for his charm, delighted fans by reading placards held by the audience, including a heartfelt “Shukriya” and a spirited “Jai Shri Ram,” which sparked an enthusiastic response from the crowd. Martin, curious about the phrase, asked the audience for its meaning.

In a playful moment, Martin gave a special shoutout to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, joking, “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. He says he needs to bowl at me now.” Though Bumrah did not make an appearance, the mention thrilled the crowd.

The concert, organized by BookMyShow Live, was a sensory feast, featuring Coldplay’s classic hits like “Fix You” and “A Sky Full of Stars,” leaving the audience in awe. Before the show, Chris Martin and his partner, actress Dakota Johnson, paid a visit to the Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai.

Coldplay’s India tour continues with two more shows in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, followed by performances in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.