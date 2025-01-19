Chris Martin shouts out to Jasprit Bumrah at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert

Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai on Saturday was an electrifying experience for both music and cricket fans alike. The event, held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, took an unexpected turn when Chris Martin, the lead singer of the British band, brought up the name of India’s cricket star, Jasprit Bumrah, during his performance.

As Coldplay neared the end of their set, Chris Martin made a surprise announcement, saying, “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage.”

The crowd erupted in excitement as Martin added with a grin, “He says he needs to bowl at me now.”

The mention of Bumrah, who is known for his devastating pace bowling, instantly sparked a wave of enthusiasm among cricket fans in the audience.

Many even speculated that the cricketer might make a surprise appearance on stage, but he never showed up. Nevertheless, the mention was enough to send the crowd into a frenzy, with cheers and applause filling the stadium.

Bumrah, who has been in stellar form recently, was the Player of the Series for the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having taken 32 wickets in the five-match series against Australia.

He also captained India in the first and final Tests of the series.

As for Coldplay’s India tour, the band’s Mumbai performances continue with shows scheduled for January 19 and 21.

After their Mumbai stint, Coldplay will head to Ahmedabad for two more shows on January 25 and 26.