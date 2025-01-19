Dakota Johnson, Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi visit temples in Mumbai

Dakota Johnson and her boyfriend Chris Martin arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, soaking in the vibrant city while Chris prepares for Coldplay’s much-anticipated ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour concert.

The band’s Indian leg of the tour kicks off today at the DY Patil Stadium, where the excitement is building for their show tonight. Coldplay will perform in Mumbai until January 21 before heading to Ahmedabad for two more shows on January 25 and 26.

While Chris is busy with the band’s performances, Dakota Johnson has been making the most of her time in the city of Mumbai.

On Sunday, the actress visited the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple, accompanied by Bollywood stars Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. The trio was seen entering the temple, seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Dakota looked stunning in a navy blue ethnic outfit, paired with a bright orange dupatta, while Sonali was glowing in a beige suit, and Gayatri exuded elegance in an off-white traditional ensemble.

The couple’s spiritual journey didn’t stop there. On Friday, Dakota and Chris visited the Babulnath Temple, where they interacted with temple priests. Chris, dressed in a powder-blue kurta and black trousers, was all smiles as he greeted the priests with folded hands. Dakota, beside him, looked graceful in a printed kurti, completing their serene temple visit.

Chris and Dakota, who have been dating since 2017, have remained relatively private about their relationship but continue to make occasional public appearances together. Dakota, known for her roles in films like ‘The Social Network’, ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, and ‘How to Be Single’, has also been exploring Mumbai’s rich cultural heritage during her visit.