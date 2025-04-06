Elton John opens up on his blindness: “I can’t see my kids play”

Even the biggest stars face the harshest realities. Sir Elton John—legend, icon, and global treasure—is opening up about a deeply personal battle: losing his eyesight.

At 78, the Rocket Man hitmaker finds himself in a new and difficult chapter. In a candid conversation with ‘The Times’, Elton shared that a serious eye infection he contracted last July left him blind in one eye and with limited vision in the other.

The impact? He can no longer enjoy the simple things that once filled his heart—watching TV, reading a book, or cheering from the sidelines as his sons, Zachary (14) and Elijah (12), play rugby or soccer.

“I can see you, but I can’t see TV, I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer,” he said. “It has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing. You get emotional, but you have to get used to it.”

And yet, even in this moment of vulnerability, Elton John shows the resilience that has carried him through decades of fame, battles with addiction, and personal challenges. “I still have my wonderful family,” he added. “And I can still see something out of here,” he said, pointing to his left eye. “So you say to yourself, just get on with it.”

This isn’t the first time Elton has faced adversity. Speaking previously with ‘The Guardian’, he described himself as a “permanent optimist.” He acknowledged the emotional rollercoaster his eyesight troubles have caused, but added: “I’ve got a new respect for sight-impaired people. There have been miserable days, but I know I’m lucky.”

Through it all, one thing remains constant—his unwavering love for music. It’s the thread that’s tied his life together, even when things fell apart.

“Music has been with me my entire life,” he said in a heartfelt interview with Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway. “It’s been with me when I’ve been up, been down, depressed… but I still went out there and made music. It saved me. It nearly destroyed me, but it saved me.”

Looking back on his life, Elton doesn’t shy away from the lessons. He’s been open about his struggles with substance abuse and now says if he had a chance to talk to his younger self, he’d say, ‘“Never take drugs.”’

“It took me down, and then when I recovered, I had to go through that journey to become the person I am,” he reflected. “I wouldn’t have wanted to go through all that—but it did land me where I am now.”

And where he is now is surrounded by love, reflecting on a career that has inspired generations, and still hopeful for what lies ahead.