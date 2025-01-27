Chris Martin wows fans with “Vande Mataram” and “Maa Tujhhe Salaam” in Ahmedabad

Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, delivered a heartfelt tribute to India on the 76th Republic Day during the band’s concert in Ahmedabad on Sunday as the iconic musician marked the occasion by singing patriotic anthems, “Vande Mataram” and “Maa Tujhhe Salaam,” which immediately captivated the audience. The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause, creating an electric atmosphere.

As the concert came to a close, Martin saluted India with a heartfelt message: “Salute to Mother India,” and extended his Republic Day wishes to all.

In another memorable moment, Chris Martin dedicated a special song to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, acknowledging the bowler’s prowess on the field.

With a playful tone, Martin joked about Bumrah’s dominance over England’s batting lineup, saying, “O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket.”

The crowd erupted in laughter and cheers, showing their appreciation for the personal touch Martin brought to the show.

The concert, which was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, also featured an emotional duet between Chris Martin and Indian singer Jasleen Royal.

The pair performed “We Pray,” a track from Coldplay’s latest album, ‘Moon Music’, adding a unique blend of Western and Indian musical styles to the night.

Chris Martin’s love for India was evident throughout the show, and he expressed his gratitude for the vibrant crowd in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Coldplay had performed in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, and their India tour continued with the two successful shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.