Chris Martin pays tribute to Jasprit Bumrah at Coldplay concert

At recent Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, frontman Chris Martin paid a special tribute to India’s cricketing icon, Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian pacer, known for his fiery deliveries and match-winning performances, was present at the concert when Martin dedicated a song to him, calling him the “best bowler” in the world.

The moment was both playful and sincere as Martin shared his admiration for Bumrah’s skills. “O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket,” Martin said, referencing Bumrah’s stunning performances against England.

The audience erupted in cheers as Martin added a personal touch, showcasing his fondness for the bowler.

As part of the tribute, Coldplay played a video clip showing brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah on the field, demolishing England’s batting lineup with his precision and pace.

The singer also displayed a signed Test jersey from Bumrah on stage, further solidifying the bond between the two. The moment was captured and shared on Disney+ Hotstar’s Instagram.

This wasn’t the first time Chris Martin had shown his admiration for the Indian fast bowler. During Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts earlier in January, Martin had also mentioned Bumrah in a fun-filled moment.

On the first night, he jokingly said, “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage,” leaving the crowd buzzing with excitement. Though Bumrah didn’t appear on stage, Martin’s shout-out to the cricketer was enough to send the audience into a frenzy.

The following day, Martin once again acknowledged Bumrah’s prowess by playing a clip of the bowler’s iconic dismissal of England’s Ollie Pope during the 2024 Test series.

As the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Men’s Test Rankings, Bumrah has consistently been a match-winner for India. His exceptional performances, particularly during the challenging Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he was the leading wicket-taker with 31 wickets.

Bumrah’s contributions earned him the Player of the Series award.

Looking ahead, Bumrah is expected to play a key role in India’s upcoming campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19.

However, the bowler is currently recovering from a back injury, which may cause him to miss the upcoming ODI series against England starting February 6.