Vishal Dadlani slams Jasleen Royal’s opening act for Coldplay; online criticism follows

Jasleen Royal was the opening act for Coldplay’s highly-awaited concert in Mumbai. However, post the performance, a wave of criticism took over social media from concert-goers and other netizens alike. Several users took to social media to slam her performance and even stated that her performance was off-key and out of sync at times. While the opportunity was a significant one for an Indian artist to collaborate with the global band, Royal failed to wow the audiences. Moreover, music composer Vishal Dadlani also took a dig at her indirectly. He took a dig at a singer who performed in “front of a large crowd.” However, he soon deleted the Instagram story.

While the singer-composer has pulled the story, users believe that his wrote about Jasleen Royal. Vishal wrote, “I’m really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren’t geared towards really promoting the best we have.” Moreover, he also stated that he came across a few clips from the performance and dubbed them embarrassing for the country.

Jasleen Royal is the most PATHETIC opening act I’ve ever witnessed. Can’t believe she got to open for Coldplay. Not only was she an absolute mismatch for the vibe but also she was offbeat, hitting the wrong notes. It felt like a child was given a mic and didn’t know what to do… Advertisement — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) January 19, 2025



Several other netizens took to X to pen their disappointment over Royal’s performance. One wrote, “Shut your ears when Jasleen Royal performs. All her movie songs sound beautiful because of auto tune.” Another penned, “Popular opinion: Jasleen Royal is overrated. She sounds out of tune in live shows.”

Meanwhile, following Dadlani’s deleted story, a Reddit thread emerged where curious users weighed in. Trying to decipher his message, several users believed that Dadlani wrote about Jasleen Royal. “Seems like he is referring to Jasleen Royal’s performance during Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai.” Weighing in, one wrote, “I attended on 19th and couldn’t wait for her part to get over. She looked absolutely dull and uninterested and at some point, it felt like she was just reading the lyrics. It was truly an embarrassment.”

Moving ahead, Coldplay’s Mumbai concert was a studded musical extravaganza with several celebrities in attendance. Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Papon, Kusha Kapila and others attended the concert.