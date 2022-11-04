Janhvi Kapoor’s dear friend pens down heartwarming note post Mili’s screening

The youngest generation in Bollywood is an endearing and heartwarming group of close friends that often grab our attention by spottings and partying together, to making appearances on each other’s social media.

Offering yet another glimpse of the close bond, Tanisha Santoshi posted a throwback childhood picture, penning a lovely message for her childhood friend Janhvi Kapoor, post the special screening of the latter’s latest film ‘Mili’.

Based on pure love and a beautiful childhood bond, soon-to-be debutante Tanisha Santoshi got an emotional post watching Mili.

Expressing how proud she feels of her friend, Tanisha wrote, “I’m in tears after watching Mili for the second time. You are phenomenal my sister. I have no words. Can’t tell you how proud I am of you!!! And can’t wait for the world to see this !!!!!! Shine brighter than ever !!!! You at everything and more ” .