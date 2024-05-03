Akshay Oberoi lands key role in ‘Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Akshay Oberoi has secured a significant role alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming film ‘Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

Expressing his excitement about joining the cast, Akshay shared, “Being part of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is an incredible opportunity. Working alongside talented co-stars like Varun, Janhvi, and Sanya is truly exhilarating. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the perfect blend of humor and romance we’re bringing to the screen. This movie is bound to leave a lasting impression!”

The film, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, is being produced by Karan Johar. This marks Varun’s third collaboration with Shashank after ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, and Janhvi’s second collaboration with the director after her debut in ‘Dhadak’.

This project also reunites Varun and Janhvi after their previous romantic drama, ‘Bawaal’. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is behind the production of this highly anticipated film.

While Akshay is relishing the success of ‘Fighter’, where he starred alongside Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone under Siddharth Anand’s direction, he’s also gearing up for another intriguing project, ‘Two Zero One Four’. In this spy espionage film, directed by Shravan Tiwari, Akshay will portray the role of a terrorist.

Akshay’s journey in the entertainment industry kicked off at the renowned Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, under the guidance of Makrand Deshpande. Starting from backstage work, he eventually landed a role in ‘Miss Beautiful’. Following his debut in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Isi Life Mein’, he transitioned to television with notable roles, including his lead part in Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘MTV Rush’ in 2012. Impressed by his work, Nambiar offered him a role in the Tamil remake of the suspense thriller ‘Pizza’, which garnered praise from critics upon its release in 2014.

With his versatile talent and promising projects on the horizon, Akshay Oberoi continues to captivate audiences and carve his niche in the industry.