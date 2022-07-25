Jacqueline Fernandez, & YOLO Foundation visit Acworth Leprosy Hospital

With YOLO Foundation Bollywood’s sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez aims to spread kindness to the world and she has always been seen taking active initiative throughout the year for the same. Leaping ahead on their initiative, Jacqueline and the YOLO Foundation visited Acworth Leprosy Hospital and spent quality time with the patients.

Taking to their social media, YOLO Foundation posted a short video of their visit to Acworth Leprosy Hospital in which Jacqueline can be seen spending a good time with the patients, distributing gifts, interacting with them, and clicking selfies. They mentioned in the caption –

“Small act of kindness goes a long way

@jacquelinef143 and the YOLO Foundation recently visited Acworth Leprosy Hospital. We spent quality time with the patients as well as the facility, who selflessly look after the ailing, with utmost love and care.”

Jacqueline Fernandez’s foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO) has completed one year and through which the actress has been creating a lot of happiness and kindness throughout the Covid-19 pandemic moreover they have recently celebrated Yoga day along with the LGBTQIA community.

On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming ‘Ram Setu’, while she also has ‘Vikrant Rona’ and ‘Kick 2’ in the pipeline.