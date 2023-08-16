Jacqueline Fernandez can now travel abroad without court’s prior permission

Delhi’s Patiala House Court has granted permission to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad without needing prior approval. This decision modifies the bail conditions that were imposed on her back in November 2022, which required her to seek permission before traveling outside the country.

Jacqueline Fernandez is facing allegations in a money laundering case involving a sum of Rs 200 crore. The case also involves Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is reportedly a conman.

According to court records, Jacqueline has previously obtained permission to travel abroad on five different occasions. Throughout this time, she has maintained a clean record by abiding by the conditions of her bail and not misusing the liberty granted to her.

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik mentioned, “Considering the fact that the accused is an actor in the Indian film industry and frequently needs to travel abroad for professional opportunities, sometimes on short notice, the present case warrants a reconsideration of the travel conditions.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) highlighted that Jacqueline Fernandez does not pose a “flight risk” due to her deep-rooted professional and personal ties in India. The agency also pointed out that her profession demands spontaneous participation. The events could be film shoots, and other professional commitments, often with very little advance notice.

Earlier, the court had approved the modification of travel conditions for Fernandez. Instead of seeking prior permission, she now requires to inform the court at least three days before leaving the country.

In November 2022, representatives on behalf of Jacqueline Fernandez filed an application to modify the bail conditions.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is popular for conning money from various individuals including businessmen, politicians, and celebrities, is currently in prison.

There were reports that while in jail, he sent Jacqueline Fernandez a gift worth over Rs 10 crore. There were rumors of the actress previously being in a relationship with him.

The ED also named her as an accused in the case, alleging that she had received valuable gifts. That includes a BMW car from Chandrasekhar. Reports had previously surfaced stating that he sent gifts worth over Rs. 10 crore to Fernandez during his time in jail.