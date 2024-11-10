Is Rihanna retiring from music?

Rihanna made recent remarks at a Fenty Beauty event in Barbados and has fans wondering whether the music icon is contemplating retirement. Speaking on November 9, Rihanna addressed the crowd at the launch of a new Fenty store and made a statement that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

“Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me,” she told the audience, leaving many wondering if her priorities were shifting. Though she didn’t outright announce her retirement, her words sparked speculation about her future in the music industry.

Over the past few years, Rihanna has significantly reduced her presence in music, focusing instead on her booming business ventures. The singer-turned-entrepreneur has made waves with her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, both of which have brought her widespread acclaim and financial success.

With a net worth estimated at USD 1.4 billion, Rihanna has become one of the world’s richest self-made women, outpacing many of her peers in the music industry.

While Rihanna has teased the possibility of new music in the future, her recent comments suggest that her creative pursuits may now lie beyond recording albums. In her speech, she emphasized how fulfilling her work in business has been. “I was able to create in ways that were very sincere and genuine, organic, and authentic to the things that I love,” Rihanna explained, adding that it “doesn’t even feel like a job.”

This reflects a broader shift in Rihanna’s life as she balances her role as a mother, business mogul, and global icon. Fans have speculated that she may be focusing on her family and entrepreneurial ventures rather than returning to the studio.