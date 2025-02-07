Rihanna takes over as Smurfette in new ‘Smurfs’ movie!

Rihanna is stepping into the world of animation, lending her voice to the beloved character Smurfette in the upcoming ‘Smurfs’ movie.

The global music icon introduced the film’s trailer on Thursday, giving fans their first look at the lively adventure set to hit theaters on July 18.

Advertisement

Produced by Paramount Pictures and directed by Chris Miller, the animated musical is based on the iconic blue characters created by Belgian artist Peyo.

Advertisement

The screenplay is penned by Pam Brady, promising a fresh take on the classic ‘Smurfs’ universe.

The story follows Smurfette, voiced by Rihanna, as she embarks on a daring mission to rescue Papa Smurf, played by John Goodman. Trouble arises in Smurf Village when a mysterious UFO suddenly abducts their beloved leader, sending the tiny blue creatures into chaos.

Determined to save him, Smurfette leads her fellow Smurfs into the human world, where they face formidable foes, including the notorious Gargamel and a new villain, Razamel.

Rihanna introduced her character in the trailer with excitement, saying, “I’m Rihanna, and I play Smurfette in the new Smurfs movie, and I can’t wait for you all to see it this summer.”

The trailer offers a glimpse into the vibrant world of the Smurfs, filled with humor, adventure, and music.

The star-studded voice cast includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell, and John Goodman.

Rihanna is also co-producing the film alongside Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, and Ryan Harris.

While fans eagerly await the movie’s release, Rihanna’s recent visit to a New York City recording studio has sparked fresh speculation about her long-awaited ninth studio album. Spotted in the early hours of January 18, the nine-time Grammy winner was wearing a floor-length tan coat with fur accents and carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Her studio visit reignited hopes among her fanbase, the Navy, that new music might be on the horizon. Her last album, ‘Anti’, released in 2016, remains a fan favorite.