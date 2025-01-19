Rihanna drops major hint: R9 album is finally coming!

Rihanna fans are buzzing with excitement after the global superstar was seen entering a New York City recording studio in the early hours of January 18. The sighting has reignited hopes for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, a project Rihanna fans have been eagerly awaiting since her 2016 release, ‘Anti’.

The 36-year-old singer, known for hits like “Umbrella” and “Diamonds,” stepped out in style, wearing a tan floor-length coat with fur accents, workout attire, and a Louis Vuitton handbag. Her appearance has fueled speculation that she’s finally working on new music.

Social media erupted with reactions from her loyal fanbase, the Navy. One enthusiastic user on X (formerly Twitter) declared, “R9 IS COMING! GET UP NAVYS, WE ARE GETTING A NEW ALBUM.”

Another fan noted her earlier comments about resuming music production, writing, “She said she started making music again seven months ago. Are we finally getting R9 this year?”

However, this could not convince everyone. Some fans theorized that Rihanna’s studio visit could be related to other projects, such as her role as Smurfette in Paramount’s upcoming ‘Smurfs’ movie or promotional work for her Fenty Beauty brand.

“We keep seeing her go to the studio, but where’s the music? Am I imagining things?” one skeptical fan questioned.

Rihanna has been open about the challenges of balancing her career with motherhood. The Grammy-winning artist shares two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 17 months, with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Speaking at a press conference for her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, she described the difficulty of juggling work and family life, saying, “Work will always take time away from your kids. That’s the new currency.”

In a June 2024 interview, Rihanna reassured fans that her next album was in the works but hinted at a more introspective approach to her music. “Music, for me, is a new discovery,” she said. “I want to revisit what I’ve created with fresh ears and see what still resonates.”