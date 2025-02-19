A$AP Rocky cleared in shocking trial; Rihanna praises ‘divine justice’

A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty in a felony assault case that had kept Los Angeles on edge for weeks. A jury acquitted the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, of all charges related to a 2021 shooting incident involving his former friend, A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron.

The verdict brought an emotional response in the courtroom. Rocky, his legal team, and his partner Rihanna celebrated the outcome afterwards. If convicted, he could have faced up to 24 years in prison.

The case stemmed from a confrontation on Hollywood Boulevard in November 2021. Ephron had alleged that Rocky pointed a gun at him, fired multiple shots, and grazed his hand.

The prosecution argued that A$AP Rocky had acted with intent, presenting shell casings as evidence. However, Rocky’s defense team, led by attorney Joe Tacopina, dismissed the claims, stating that Ephron’s injuries were minor and that Rocky had only used a prop gun to break up a fight between Ephron and members of his entourage.

Tacopina further suggested that Ephron had planted the shell casings in an attempt to extort Rocky, pointing to a $30 million civil lawsuit filed by Ephron as a possible motive.

The trial marks tense exchanges between Tacopina and prosecutor John Lewin, with both sides accusing each other of misconduct.

Rocky’s acquittal brought a dramatic end to the trial, which had drawn widespread attention in the music and entertainment industries. Rihanna, who had been present throughout the proceedings, reacted to the verdict with a heartfelt message on Instagram. She wrote, “The glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful. Humbled by His mercy.”