Diljit Dosanjh reveals ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ to reach the audience on this date

After delivering two blockbuster hits with “Sardaar ji” and “Sardaar ji 2”, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are gearing up for the third installment in the popular franchise, “Sardaar Ji 3”. Using social media Diljit revealed the release date for his much-awaited Punjabi flick.

He treated his InstaFam with some behind-the-scene photos from the drama and shared that the project will be released in the cinema halls in June this year.

“Sardaar Ji 3 Movie in JUNE” Diljit wrote as the caption.

Made under the direction of Amar Hundal, the movie will feature Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Nasir Chinyoti, Monica Sharma and Saleem Albela as the supporting cast.

Along with this, the reports also suggest that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has come on board the cast of “Sardaar Ji 3”.

Diljit and Hania’s recent social media posts gave rise to the speculations of a possible professional collaboration. The singer dropped a string of photos on Instagram dressed in a hoodie, red jacket, and black trousers.

What caught everyone’s attention was the scenery in Diljit’s post, which seemed extremely similar to the one Hania had shared. Both Diljit and Hania seemed to have shared pictures from a similar location in the UK.

The rumor mills are rift that these two are either shooting for Diljit’s new music video “Water” or “Sardaar Ji 3”. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Refreshing your memory, Hania attended Diljit’s concert in London a few months ago. During the concert, the Pakistani actress was even invited by Diljit on the stage.

Additionally, Diljit is also working on his upcoming movie “Punjab 95”. The drama is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He was the director of a bank in Amritsar during the militancy period in Punjab.