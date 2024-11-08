Diljit Dosanjh dedicates ‘Ik Kudi’ to Khushi, a special fan

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, currently on the India leg of his much-anticipated ‘Dil-Luminati Tour 2024’, created an unforgettable moment for fans at one of his recent concerts. In a touching gesture, Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his hit song “Ik Kudi” to a longtime supporter named Khushi, leaving fans in the crowd visibly emotional, with some moved to tears.

Diljit shared a heartwarming video on Instagram capturing the special moment. He invited Khushi, a loyal fan who had been a strong supporter over the years, to join him on stage.

Though this was only their second meeting, he expressed a deep connection, saying, “Ae kudi mere liye rab hai” (This girl is like God to me). As he performed the song, Diljit wrapped his jacket around Khushi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

This isn’t the first time Diljit has acknowledged his fans with such heartfelt gestures. Earlier in the month, he paid tribute to a fan’s traditional ‘pagdi’ (turban) during his Jaipur concert. Addressing the audience, he spoke passionately about the significance of the ‘pagdi’ in Indian culture: “Yeh pagdi humari shaan hai; yeh humare desh ki khoobsurti hai” (This turban is our pride; it’s the beauty of our country).

He further praised India’s cultural diversity, saying, “Every few miles, our language changes, our food changes—that’s the beauty of our country.”

The ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’, which began in October in New Delhi, is set to visit cities across India, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune, providing fans nationwide a chance to experience Diljit’s electrifying performances.

Alongside his successful music career, Diljit is also gearing up for his next big film project, ‘Border 2’, which will start filming in November. The movie, a continuation of the classic film ‘Border’, will feature Diljit alongside stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. It will depict the historic Battle of Longewala, bringing another chapter of Indian history to the big screen.