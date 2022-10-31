Indian film ‘The Storyteller’ selected to be screened at IFFK

After being chosen for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the Indian movie “The Storyteller,” starring Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Jayesh More, and Revathy, will be presented at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The primary actor and protagonist of the movie, Paresh Rawal, expressed his joy in the film’s selection at three prestigious film festivals in such a short period of time: “These are moments of real pride and fulfilment.”

The premise of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help him overcome his sleeplessness is the basis for the great filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s film “The Storyteller,” which becomes more intriguing as new twists are added.

Sharing his excitement on the occasion of the film’s selection, director Ananth Mahadevan said: “Selection of ‘The Storyteller’ at these reputed festivals couldn’t have come at a more opportune time, following Satyajit Ray’s centenary year. We were humbled by the love and appreciation it received at its world premiere in Busan and now it is indeed gratifying to follow that up with a double festival selection at India’s most reputed festivals, IFFI and IFFK.”

As Ananth further remarked: “The film, designed as a tribute to Ray, was always a challenge as it had to match with the highest global standards set by the master himself.” making the movie was a challenge for him because it would be judged against the gold standard set by the master filmmaker himself. As a result, these picks are really satisfying and greatly aid our team’s efforts to bring Ray back to life for everyone.

One of Ray’s collection of tales based on the mysterious Tarini Khuro figure he developed is the original Bengali short story “Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro.”

