IFFI 2023: Gujarati cinema needs platform to reach wider audiences, says actor Siddharth Randeria

Veteran actor Siddharth Randeria on Thursday said that Gujarati cinema needs more platforms like IFFI to reach wider audiences.

He was speaking during the press conference ahead of Gala Premier of the film ‘Hurry Om Hurry’ at 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa today.

“Gujarati cinema needs more platforms like IFFI to reach other regions and people within our country. To break barriers and reach wider audiences is the need of the hour for Gujarati cinema,” Siddharth Randeria, adding they produce cinemas with original stories.

He said that the creating awareness about the beauty of Gujarati films and the essence of its captivating storytelling is very important.

He said that since last two to three years Gujarati film productions have been increasing.

Actor Raunaq Kamdar while expressing happiness about the Premier of ‘Hurry Om Hurry’ at the 54th IFFI said that in the recent years a number of critically acclaimed Gujarati films like ‘Hillaro’ have had a chance to reach audiences through the medium of IFFI.

Speaking about the storyline of the film ‘Hurry Om Hurry’ Director Nisarg Vaidya said the nuances in the film connect to the emotions of the Gujarati community and reflect their culture.

“The idea is to connect to the audience and be as real as possible with the story. Every region has its own culture that is why it is unique. The humorous and fun part of the film will definitely keep the audience hooked to the screen,” said Vaidya.

A film about longtime friends, Om and Vini who found their lives taking an unforeseen turn when Vini decides to propose marriage to Om however their once-promising union encounters stumbling blocks as Om begins to drift away, leaving Vini with a profound sense of betrayal. Just when all hope seems lost, a strange encounter shakes Om’s world, promising to alter the course of everything.