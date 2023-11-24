IFFI 2023: World’s a theatre & we play different roles: Pankaj Tripathi

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi on Thursday said that the world is a theatre and we play different roles in our lives, adding that acting is the recreation of real-life roles and emotions.

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) featured an enriching masterclass with actor Pankaj Tripathi, in collaboration with the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata.

“World is a theatre and we play different roles in our lives. Acting is the recreation of real-life roles and emotions. One needs to be empathetic in becoming a proficient actor,” Tripathi said.

He said that acting serves a broader purpose: to make individuals better human beings by understanding diverse perspectives. “When you put yourselves in someone’s shoes, and understand their thoughts, their emotions, and their perspectives, you also become a better human,” he said.

He highlighted the significance of aligning the body and mind for natural acting. “Flexibility and openness of mind and body are crucial to molding oneself according to the character,” he said.

Dwelling on the difference between a star and an actor, Tripathi said, “An actor can always take the opportunity for experimentation with their role.”

Talking about his initial years as an actor, Tripathi acknowledged the struggles he had to overcome. When it was all about survival, acting becomes secondary. However, he stressed the importance of hope in moving forward with one’s passion.

“But just hope is not sufficient, self-assessment is also necessary. Ask yourself why you want to do this,” he said.

He also urged the aspiring actors and filmmakers in the audience to do research, observe and explore their surroundings along with themselves.

“Fifteen years ago nobody knew me, and 15 years later nobody may remember me either,” he said, emphasising on the need to be aware and vigilant of one’s power to ensure that it does not corrupt them.

“Life becomes meaningful only when fame and money is utilised fruitfully and for a good purpose,” said Tripathi.