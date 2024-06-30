Pankaj Tripathi responds to accusations of ‘romanticizing struggle’ by Pankaj Jha

Previously, ‘Panchayat’ actor Pankaj Jha criticized Pankaj Tripathi for glorifying and romanticizing his hardships, particularly citing Tripathi’s anecdote about taking Manoj Bajpayee’s slippers as an example. Tripathi, in a recent interview, was asked to respond to these comments and handled it gracefully.

Tripathi addressed the accusation of glamorizing his struggles, stating, “I never romanticized my journey or struggles. Yes, I did mention that my wife used to earn while I looked for work. I never claimed to sleep outside Andheri station with a gamcha tied around my waist. When we moved to Mumbai, I had a good and happy life. I’ve never sought sympathy or glamorized my past.”

He further expressed his belief that everyone faces their own battles and journeys. Tripathi emphasized that people may find inspiration in others’ lives without glamorizing or seeking pity. He remarked, “I’ve been influenced by Om Puri, Irrfan, and Manoj Bajpayee. I’ve drawn inspiration from them. Similarly, others may be motivated by my journey or someone else’s. We’re all on our paths, and if someone connects with a part of mine, not necessarily in acting or art, it’s meaningful.”

Regarding Jha’s comments, Tripathi dismissed any hurt feelings, stating that such noise doesn’t affect him.

On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ Tripathi previously recounted the incident with Manoj Bajpayee’s slippers, explaining how he kept them as a fan keepsake after Bajpayee left them behind during a hotel visit where Tripathi worked.

Earlier, Pankaj Jha had disclosed that he was initially considered for the role of Sultan Qureshi in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ but lost the opportunity to Pankaj Tripathi when he delayed responding to Anurag Kashyap’s offer. However, Jha clarified that he harbors no ill feelings about it. The film marked a turning point in Pankaj Tripathi’s career.