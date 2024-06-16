Fukrey turns 11: Richa Chadha’s heartfelt tribute

As ‘Fukrey’ marks its 11th anniversary, actress Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share an emotional message, celebrating the film that holds a special place in her heart. Fresh off the success of her latest series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Harbour,’ Richa reminisced about the movie that not only propelled her career but also introduced her to her future husband, Ali Fazal.

On Saturday, Richa posted a nostalgic video from the ‘Fukrey’ shoot, accompanied by a touching note. She expressed how the film broke the mold set by her earlier role in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and helped her establish herself in the commercial cinema landscape.

“Fukrey (2013) is a film that will always remain close to my heart,” Richa wrote. “Not just because of what it did for me personally, like putting me on the map commercially and breaking the stereotype that ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ had created, but also because it led me to my future baby-daddy, Ali Fazal. Who would have thought?” she added, reflecting on the joy the film has brought to North India, especially Delhi.

In her post, Richa expressed her gratitude towards the ‘Fukrey’ team. “Forever grateful to @honeytrehan for casting me, to @mriglamba for picking me, and to @vipulhappy for writing such an iconic part, along with Mrig. It was unheard of for any woman at that time,” she wrote. She also thanked @excelmovies for taking a chance on newcomers like her and mentioned the friendships she formed during the film, including with @rupalivaidya, @vishalrr, @rheawaghahujaa, @nidhidexter, and her co-stars @pulkitsamrat, @fukravarun, @oyemanjot, and @alifazal9.

The Instagram post, which featured a video clip from the movie’s shoot, captured the essence of Richa’s journey and the bonds formed through the film.

On the professional front, Richa Chadha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ Additionally, Richa and Ali Fazal are excitedly preparing to welcome their first child next month.

Richa’s heartfelt tribute to ‘Fukrey’ not only highlights the film’s impact on her career and personal life but also showcases the deep connections and memories created during its making.