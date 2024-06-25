Mirzapur Season 3: Pankaj Tripathi credits series for transforming them into stars

Mirzapur, one of India’s most anticipated crime thrillers, is back with a bang. The trailer for Mirzapur season 3 has taken the internet by storm, amassing a staggering 1.9 million views across various platforms over the weekend. The teaser promises an electrifying new season filled with revenge, ambition, politics, betrayal, and complex family dynamics, captivating fans and leaving them on the edge of their seats.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The trailer hints at a fierce battle among the powerful bahubalis of Mirzapur, each one vying for dominance and the coveted throne. Among them, the character of Kaleen Bhaiya, portrayed by the talented Pankaj Tripathi, stands out as a central figure. Tripathi, reflecting on the success of the series, remarked, “Mirzapur undeniably marked a stepping stone in my career. Before the show became a global sensation, we were just the ‘cast.’ Now, we are referred to as the ‘star cast.’ It’s Mirzapur that has transformed us into stars.”

Tripathi’s portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya has been particularly notable for its depth and complexity. He commented on the unique nature of his character, saying, “Kaleen Bhaiya is unlike any other dons Indian audiences have seen. He presents himself as soft-spoken, ethical, and trustworthy, making him stand out. Not your typical criminal, and this multifaceted portrayal resonates with viewers.”

Mirzapur Season 3 is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

The new season, consisting of ten episodes, promises to elevate the series to new heights with its intricate plotlines and intense performances. Fans eagerly await the return of their favorite characters and the introduction of new twists and turns in the story. With the premiere to take place on July 5 exclusively on Prime Video, the countdown has begun for another thrilling installment of Mirzapur.

As anticipation builds, the show’s impact on its cast and audience is undeniable. Mirzapur has not only transformed its actors into stars but has also set a new benchmark for Indian crime thrillers. With its gripping narrative and powerful performances, Season 3 is ready to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience.