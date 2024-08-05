Hugh Jackman flirting with Aishwarya Rai resurfaces in 2011 video

Aishwarya Rai’s beauty needs no introduction; she has repeatedly captivated fans across the globe with her enchanting looks, wit, and intelligence. After Kim Kardashian dubbed her a ‘queen’ during her visit to India, a video from 2011 resurfaced on social media. In the video, Hugh Jackman, renowned for playing Wolverine, coyly and quick-wittedly flirted with Aishwarya in the presence of his then-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

The video, which has been making the rounds on the internet, is from Hugh Jackman’s visit to India with his now ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2011. The ‘Logan’ star received honor from the FICCI Frames team for his contributions to cinema. Veteran director Yash Chopra and Bollywood’s queen, Aishwarya Rai, presented Hugh with a Lord Ganesha idol, which he accepted with gratitude.

While thanking the ‘Devdas’ actress, Jackman cleverly flirted with her in the presence of his wife, managing to win the hearts of women around the world. Accepting the honor, he said, “Thank you, Aish. I was told I was going to be introduced by the most beautiful actress in the world, and I thought it was going to be my wife. And I say that because I am a very smart man and also because my wife is sitting in the front row.”

He continued, “But Aish, thank you very much. You are indeed a very beautiful actress. Not the most beautiful actress (pointing to his wife), but a very beautiful actress. But thank you to FICCI for having us here. It is a dream for us to be here in Mumbai, India. We’ve longed to come here.”

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackman’s admirers (@hugh_fan_tasticworld)

After the video went viral, fans have praised the Hollywood star for how he appreciated and admired Aishwarya Rai while being a model husband. One fan commented, “You praise Ash, you win her heart and her fans. But you praise your wife in front of her, you win all the women’s hearts.” Another noted, “Bro was saving himself from an argument.” Continuing the praise, another comment read, “Such a thorough gentleman apart from being a terrific actor.”

During the event, Jackman had a great time and danced his heart out with Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan on stage. He even revealed that he is a fan of Bollywood’s Badshah, SRK, adding that he loved his film ‘My Name is Khan.’ Taking a witty turn, he humorously said, “I want to do a sequel to this film, and that will be called My Name is Jackman and I am not a tourist,” referring to the tagline of ‘My Name is Khan,’ “And I am not a terrorist.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra divorced in September of last year after 28 years together. On the acting front, he last appeared in last week’s release, ‘Deadpool and Wolverine,’ alongside Ryan Reynolds.