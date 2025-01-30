Hrithik Roshan stars in video with Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently received a prestigious honor at the Joy Awards held in Riyadh, celebrating global talent in entertainment, and the star-studded event featured distinguished personalities like Hollywood icons Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey.

Hrithik, who has been a major force in Indian cinema for over two decades, shared a moment from the event on social media, where he was seen alongside the Hollywood legends.

The actor posted a video on Wednesday, expressing his excitement about being part of such a significant celebration of global cinema.

In the video, Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey acknowledged the awards, with Hrithik Roshan himself looking sharp in a red suit and black shirt.

He captioned the post, “What a joy it was to be at the @joyawards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe! Thank you @turkialalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema.”

Throughout his remarkable career, Hrithik has become one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors. He is popular for his iconic roles in films such as ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Lakshya’, ‘Dhoom 2’, and ‘War’, among many others. His performances have earned him widespread acclaim both in India and internationally.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Hrithik expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging his growth over the years.

“Thank you Riyadh, Joy Awards, and my thanks to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for inviting me here from India. I’m grateful for this honor,” he said. Reflecting on his journey, he added, “It’s been 25 years. But I feel like I’ve only just begun to truly understand acting. I take this as a symbol of hope and a promise for the next 25 years.”