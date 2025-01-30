Kareena Kapoor to pay tribute to Raj Kapoor at IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making a heartfelt return to the IIFA stage in 2025, where she plans to honor her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, with a special tribute.

As the prestigious event celebrates its 25th edition in Jaipur this March, Kareena expressed how personal this moment is for her, highlighting the parallel journeys of both her career and IIFA’s 25 years in the industry.

In an emotional statement, Kareena described the performance as “especially close to my heart” as it pays homage to Raj Kapoor, marking the centenary of his birth.

She shared her excitement about returning to the IIFA stage after many years, where the 2025 edition will be even more significant due to the milestone celebration.

“What better time than for their Silver Jubilee Edition? It’s a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema,” Kareena said.

The Kapoor family’s deep connection to Raj Kapoor’s legacy was recently evident at a special film festival held in December 2024 to commemorate the centenary. Members of the family, including Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, and Kareena, gathered to honor the filmmaker’s immense impact on Indian cinema.

Raj Kapoor, widely regarded as one of the pillars of Indian cinema, revolutionized Bollywood with his compelling storytelling and unforgettable screen presence.

His films often dealt with the dreams, struggles, and aspirations of ordinary people, and he was instrumental in taking Indian cinema to international audiences.

Kapoor’s influence as an actor, director, and producer still resonates today, making this tribute even more significant as Kareena prepares to take the stage at IIFA 2025.