“Election Commission is compromised, something very wrong with the system…”: Rahul Gandhi in US

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Election Commission of India is compromised and that ”there is something very wrong with the system”.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, United States, the LoP claimed that more people voted in Maharashtra than the total number of people in the state.

Advertisement

“More people voted in Maharashtra than the total number of people in Maharashtra, and this is a fact… the Election Commission gave us a figure in the evening around 5:30 p.m., and in two hours around 7:30 p.m., 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible…” a news agency quoted Gandhi as saying.

Advertisement

He added: “It’s very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, there is something very wrong with the system…”

In his address, the Gandhi scion also spoke about the Indian-US bilateral relations, expressing hope that the two countries will continue to work together.

“We have a partnership with the US, and hopefully we will continue to work together,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi also thanked the people for carrying the Congress party’s ideology to the United States.

“You believe, you listen to other people, and you respect them. This is what runs in the Congress party and our family…. Thank you for carrying the flag here, it’s a very powerful thing to do…” he said.

On Monday, Rahul is scheduled to address Brown University as part of his tour to the United States.