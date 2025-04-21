US Vice-President JD Vance arrives with family, visits Akshardham Temple

JD Vance, Family, Akshardham Temple, India-US, Family, US Vice-PresidentUS Vice-President JD Vance and his family arrived in Delhi on Monday. He started his trip by visiting the Akshardham Temple here.

Mr Vance arrived at Palam Airport in the national capital on his first official visit to India, accompanied by his wife, Usha, and their three children. He received a Guard of Honour on arrival in India. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received them at the airport.

Vance’s children– Ewan, Vivek, and little Maribel were all dressed in traditional Indian outfits, with the boys wearing kurta pyjamas while the toddler sported what looked like a mini version of an Anarkali style suit teamed with an embroidered jacket.

While the US Vice-President sported a classic navy blue suit paired with a red tie, Usha Vance looked elegant in a red bodycon dress with a white overcoat.

The high-level diplomatic trip, scheduled from April 21 to 24, is expected to focus on enhancing strategic, economic, and defence ties between the two nations.

Hoardings welcoming Vice-President Vance had been set up around Palam Airport in anticipation of his arrival.

The visit includes key diplomatic engagements, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for 6:30 pm at the Prime Minister’s official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Both leaders are expected to delve into matters related to trade, economic collaboration, and defence partnerships.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal commented on the visit’s significance last week, and said, “We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership… all relevant issues will be discussed. We are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties.”

Jaiswal also acknowledged ongoing dialogues around a potential trade agreement with the US.

Following official meetings in New Delhi, the Vance family will travel to Jaipur on April 22 and Agra on April 23.

Preparations are underway at the Taj Mahal for the visiting dignitaries.

Their visit follows the footsteps of previous US dignitaries, including former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who visited the Taj in 2020.

Vice-President Vance’s visit to India concludes on April 24, with a scheduled departure at 6:40 am.