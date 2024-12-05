Why Angelina Jolie calls the idea of her biopic “insane”?

Angelina Jolie has firmly stated that she has no interest in a biographical film about her life, calling the idea “the most insane question” she has ever been asked. In a recent interview, Angelina Jolie, currently portraying legendary opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming biopic ‘Maria’, expressed her strong feelings about the prospect of her own life being turned into a movie.

Jolie, known for her acting and directing achievements, made it clear that she does not want a film centered around her personal journey. “I don’t think there should be a biopic about me, and that gets the most insane question award,” Angelina Jolie said.

With a career spanning over four decades, she has garnered fame and recognition for her powerful performances in films like ‘Tomb Raider’, ‘Maleficent’, and ‘Girl, Interrupted’, the latter earning her an Academy Award.

Advertisement

Her aversion to a biopic stems partly from her experience as a public figure. Jolie has often found herself under the media’s scrutiny, and she is sensitive to how her life and experiences are perceived or misinterpreted by others.

Reflecting on this, she said, “When you’re a public person and you’re playing her, you’re conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life.” She added, “So we tried to be thoughtful. Let’s hope there isn’t one about my life.”

At 49, Jolie has already accomplished so much in both her personal and professional life. From her early role in ‘Lookin’ to Get Out’ (1982) to becoming an international icon, Jolie’s filmography is full of major accomplishments.

Apart from acting, she has also earned recognition for her work behind the camera, directing films such as ‘Without Blood’, an antiwar drama starring Salma Hayek.

But while her career has been a notable success, Jolie’s personal life has been just as eventful and often highly publicized. The daughter of famous actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, she has had her fair share of ups and downs in the media spotlight.

Her relationships have sparked numerous headlines, including her marriages to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton. However, it was her relationship with Brad Pitt that generated the most buzz, with the two becoming one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples in the 2000s.

They married in 2014, but their separation in 2016 made headlines for years, with their high-profile divorce still playing out, particularly due to legal battles over their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval.

Despite the intense media focus on her relationships, Jolie has remained protective of her six children, striving to keep them out of the public eye. However, her kids are becoming more involved in her work.

Recently, her youngest daughter, Vivienne, served as an assistant during the production of ‘The Outsiders’ Broadway musical, while her sons Maddox and Pax worked as production assistants on ‘Maria’.

Jolie’s role as Maria Callas, the revered opera singer known for her extraordinary voice and personal struggles, is also one she views through a lens of distinction. While both Callas and Jolie share a background in entertainment, the two women’s personal lives are vastly different.

Callas, who devoted herself entirely to her career, faced a lifetime of loneliness, which stands in sharp contrast to Jolie’s own life. For Jolie, family comes before her work. “I don’t feel that because I have family,” she explained, adding, “Maria didn’t have a family, so her work was everything. My work is not everything. Being a parent is everything.”