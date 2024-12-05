Valerie Bertinelli fires back at body-shamers: “I don’t care what you think!”

Valerie Bertinelli is unapologetically embracing her body after facing criticism for a recent Instagram post. The 64-year-old celebrity chef shared a mirror selfie on Tuesday, showing off her figure in a two-piece and reflecting on the journey to self-acceptance.

In her candid post, Bertinelli opened up about the challenges of embracing every aspect of her body, including “lumps, bumps, wrinkles, and saggy” parts. But it wasn’t long before internet trolls began body-shaming her.

In a powerful follow-up, Bertinelli addressed the critics directly, urging them to show themselves the same compassion they should extend to others. “I hope you find a place in your heart to not judge yourself as harshly as you judge others,” she wrote.

The star, known for her past association with Jenny Craig, shared that she has faced judgment her whole life, and that learning to stop caring about others’ opinions was a long process. “It has taken me a long time to realize that my judgment, with patient discernment, is the only judgment that counts,” Bertinelli said. “I have no power over someone else’s judgment of me and now I have no interest.”

Valerie Bertinelli, who has been open about her emotional struggles over the years, shared that this journey of self-acceptance has been especially challenging. “It’s taken me almost three years of emotional labor to get to this point mentally,” she explained, noting that she also had physical setbacks earlier in the year.

Despite these obstacles, Bertinelli now feels proud of her body and grateful for the experiences that have shaped her.

Concluding her message, Bertinelli sent a clear message to her critics: “I don’t care what you think about my posting it. For the first time in my life, I love my body as it is,” she declared. She added that she wouldn’t trade her body for her younger self’s, emphasizing how far she’s come on her journey.

This is not the first time Bertinelli has spoken out against online criticism. Earlier this year, she hit back at critics who had slammed her for using filters on social media, reminding everyone that she is simply being herself—sometimes with makeup, sometimes without.