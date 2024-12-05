Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls will be Girls’ gets an India release date

Shuchi Talati’s critically acclaimed film ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ is all set to make its Indian debut on Prime Video on December 18.

The film, which has already garnered international recognition, first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and has since graced prestigious events like the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Cannes 2024. It also marked its Indian premiere at the MAMI Film Festival, where it received widespread praise.

An Indo-French co-production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ is produced by Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne, and Shuchi Talati, with Ali Fazal serving as the executive producer.

The film stars Kani Kusruti in a leading role, alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron. Written and directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a poignant exploration of adolescence, rebellion, and the struggles of growing up.

Co-producer Richa Chadha shared her excitement about the film’s Indian release, emphasizing its universal appeal.

“’Girls Will Be Girls’ captures the raw and authentic experiences of young adulthood, delving into themes of independence, generational conflicts, and the emotional challenges of transitioning into adulthood. The film’s resonance with audiences globally has been overwhelming, and we’re happy that it will now be available to viewers in India. We hope people will connect with Mira’s story and see parts of themselves reflected in it.”

Ali Fazal also expressed his pride in the film’s success. “This film is incredibly special to Richa and me, as it marks our first project as producers. It’s been a journey of learning, growth, and immense passion. The response from international audiences has been deeply motivating, and we’re excited that ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ will be available exclusively on Prime Video, a platform that feels like home to us both,” he said.

The film follows the story of 18-year-old Mira, who embarks on a path of self-discovery while navigating the emotional turbulence of adolescence. As she grapples with her own rebellious awakening, Mira also confronts the unresolved struggles of her mother, adding depth to the intergenerational themes of the film.

With its release on Prime Video, the film is ready to connect with audiences in India, offering a thought-provoking and relatable portrayal of the challenges faced by young women today.