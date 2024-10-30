What’s next for Angelina Jolie: A potential dive into rom-coms?

Angelina Jolie, the celebrated actress known for her powerful performances in dramatic and action-packed roles, is contemplating a new direction: romantic comedies.

Speaking to E! News during the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, ‘Maria’, on October 26, Jolie shared her thoughts on stepping into the lighter side of film.

With a playful laugh, the 49-year-old actress mused, “I don’t know how good I’d be at a rom-com.” Despite her uncertainty, Jolie reflected on her past roles, suggesting that her portrayal of Maleficent in Disney’s ‘Maleficent’ and its sequel might be as close as she has come to the genre.

“I thought Maleficent was in love with Diaval,” she noted. It was in reference to her character’s relationship with the loyal companion, played by Sam Riley. “I thought it was a bit of a rom-com; I may have been on my own there.”

While it might come as a surprise, Angelina Jolie has never starred in a traditional romantic comedy. Her filmography is rich with intense dramas like ‘Girl, Interrupted’ and high-octane action films such as ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’. Now, however, she is shifting her focus to ‘Maria’. It is a biopic that explores the life of the iconic opera singer Maria Callas.

During the premiere, Jolie opened up about her connection to Callas, revealing a sense of shared experience. “There’s a certain loneliness in doing our work,” she said, reflecting on the emotional weight that often accompanies artistic pursuits. “I may be many things, but I’m a very hard worker,” she continued. “I think we see ourselves as performers who have a job to do and are probably very hard on ourselves.”

As Jolie prepares to unveil ‘Maria’—which hits select theaters on November 27 before streaming on Netflix on December 11—fans can wonder if this acclaimed actress might soon surprise them with a comedic turn.