Anees Bazmee reveals Triptii Dimri wasn’t the 1st choice for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’; has a ‘shocking role’

Releasing on November 1, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. The film will give netizens a new on-screen couple- Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri with the former reprising his role as Rooh Baba. Dimri is on a film-singing spree following the fame received by ‘Animal.’ Her role in the film catapulted her to amass overnight success, earning the moniker of ‘National Crush.’ Ahead of the film’s release, Anees Bazmee reveals that she wasn’t the first pick for the horror-comedy. Moreover, the filmmaker teases that her role in the film is bound to ‘shock’ netizens.

During a conversation with News18 Showsha, Bazmee revealed that the ‘Animal’ fame wasn’t their first pick. “It’s not like we always had Triptii in our minds. We had to consider a lot of factors. And then, one day, she came to my mind and we thought, why not?” Talking about her role in the Sandeep Vanga film, he said that it was Dimri’s progress that garnered her fame. “She did a fantastic job in Animal. But I don’t think she was an overnight sensation. The success and growth she’s seeing stemmed from years of hard work. She’s been around for the past seven-eight years and she has done some really good work, be it in Bulbbul or Qala.”

Continuing further, he said, “Sometimes, one works really hard but luck isn’t on their side. That’s not to say that your hard work goes to waste. But in the case of Triptii, she’s a unique combination of being a good actor, a lovely human being, hardworking and good-looking. She’s also very easy to work with. When Triptii came to my mind and then I met her, I realised that she’ll look really good with Kartik.”

As the conversation moved forward, Bazmee revealed that he wanted a fresh pairing for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ He stated, “I also wanted an actor who hasn’t worked with Kartik earlier. I really wanted a fresh pair for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now, after watching it, all those involved with the film are telling me, ‘Anees bhai, you were so right about Triptii. There couldn’t have been a better actor for her part.’ She looks beautiful in the film.”

Moreover, the filmmaker revealed that Triptii Dimri has a crucial role in the film. Teasing the details he said, “We had thought of a few other names for her character and they wouldn’t have been bad choices but humara yeh choice bhi bada hi achcha raha. But let me tell you that she has a very good role too. She hasn’t been cast just to feature in a couple of songs. She’s going to shock everyone with her role and performance. They’re sure to say, ‘Achcha, iss tarah hai unka role? Humne toh kabhi socha hi nahi tha.’”

Backed by T-series with Anees Bazmee at the helm, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ releases on November 1. In the film, Kartik Aaryan will face two Manjulikas- Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri plays his love interest and Vijay Raaz plays a key role. The title with compete with Rohit Shetty’s Ramayana-inspired mega-starrer ‘Singham Again.’