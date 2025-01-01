Ed Sheeran drops major hint: New album coming in 2025!

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for an exciting 2025, and his fans are already buzzing with anticipation. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter, best known for hits like “Shape of You,” has been on the road for most of 2024, performing across the globe as part of his ongoing ‘The Mathematics Tour’. This ambitious tour, which began in April 2022, celebrates Sheeran’s first five studio albums—’Plus’, ‘Multiply’, ‘Divide’, ‘Equals’, and ‘Subtract’. With the tour set to run until September 2025, Sheeran performed a staggering 43 concerts in 2024 alone.

Despite this packed schedule, Ed Sheeran managed to release two albums in recent years: ‘Number 6 Collaborations Project’ in 2019 and ‘Autumn Variations’ in 2023. But it seems his fans are hungry for more, and they may not have to wait long.

On New Year’s Eve, Sheeran took to social media to reflect on the past year and drop a tantalizing hint about what’s to come.

In a heartfelt post, he shared a series of photos and wrote, “2024 was a year of touring, painting, traveling, fathering, recording and creating. Thank you for all the wonderful memories this year. 2025 is a year of releasing, which I’m very excited about. See you in the new year for a lot of fun stuff. Have a great one, gang.”

This cryptic message has sent his followers into a frenzy. Many are speculating that Sheeran is preparing to release a new album in the coming year. Fans who had the chance to see him live in 2024 expressed their excitement in the comments.

One fan shared, “It will be forever the year I saw you live. Thank you for everything, COME BACK SOON,” while another wrote, “Thank you for making my wonderful year, as always, but this one in particular. I had the opportunity to see you play at ROCK IN RIO BRAZIL, I love you man. HAPPY NEW YEAR.”