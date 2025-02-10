Khloe Kardashian reveals struggle with isolation: “I became a crazy recluse”

Khloe Kardashian is embracing a fresh chapter in her life, leaving behind years of self-doubt and isolation. The reality TV star recently opened up about how she became a “crazy recluse” in her late 30s but has since regained her confidence and is thriving in her 40s.

In an interview with ‘People’, Khloe Kardashian shared that the past four years were particularly challenging for her. “It started with COVID and then just life,” she said, explaining how she lost touch with herself. “I somehow lost all my confidence and became very reclusive, which is so not my personality.”

Determined to make a change, she made a conscious decision to enter her 40s with a renewed sense of self. “I’d been begging to be 40 for two years,” she admitted. “When I was 39, I was really intentional about shedding all the drama I’d been dealing with. I told myself, ‘I’m not taking this to my 40s.’”

That mindset shift led her to take on new opportunities, including launching her podcast, ‘Khloe in Wonderland’. The show features a mix of celebrity guests, motivational speakers, and experts in various fields, including Scott Disick, Mel Robbins, Jay Shetty, and renowned divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

“Chatting comes really easy to me,” Khloe said. “But steering the conversation and being the interviewer is a whole different game. It’s interesting and intimidating at the same time.”

Unlike traditional talk shows, podcasting offers her the flexibility she needs as a hands-on mother. “I saw my mom do the talk show thing, and that is a huge commitment. A true full-time job. But podcasting is looser in that regard, and I love it,” she explained. “As long as I keep having crazy curiosities and interests, I’ll keep enjoying it.”

In addition to her podcast, Khloe is gearing up for the highly anticipated sixth season of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu. With a fresh outlook on life, she’s embracing every opportunity that comes her way.

New episodes of ‘Khloe in Wonderland’ drop every Wednesday on X.