The ‘Heartsick’ Jennifer Lopez cancels her US tour amid rumours

In an unexpected turn of events, Singer and Actress Jennifer Lopez has called off her million-dollar U.S. tour. The announcement came just before the tour was set to kick off, with ticket sales already underway. Lopez, amidst rumors of a split with Ben Affleck and sluggish ticket sales, made the decision to cancel her tour, her first in five years.

On May 31, the ‘Get on the Floor’ singer left her fans disheartened by abruptly announcing her decision through her website newsletter, On the JLo. Expressing her remorse, the songstress wrote, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.” She added, “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…” The ‘This is Me…Now’ tour, scheduled for 30 days, was meant to mark her return after her 2019 tour.

Originally slated to commence on June 26 in Orlando, Florida and conclude in Houston on August 21, the cancelled tour stirred further attention due to reports of low ticket sales, with MGM reportedly feeling apprehensive about her $90 million Vegas residency. According to a source disclosed to Pagesix, “MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous.”

Amidst concerns over low sales, rumors circulated about a potential split between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. However, the songstress quashed these rumors during a question-and-answer session, stating, “You know better than that.”

In the latest updates, a source informed ET that Lopez’s decision to cancel the show is related to her family. The source revealed, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.” Contrary to speculation, the cancellation wasn’t due to poor ticket sales; rather, it was due to her family circumstances. Reportedly, the tour had grossed over $50 million, with venues sold out at every stop.

Her latest album, ‘This is Me…Now,’ marks a decade since her previous release, ‘A.K.A,’ in 2014, and over 20 years since her hit album ‘This is Me…Then.’ On the acting front, Lopez was recently featured in the Netflix film ‘Atlas,’ released on May 24.