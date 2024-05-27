Lily Gladstone embraces post-Oscar journey with gratitude

Returning to her roots in the Blackfeet Nation after a whirlwind awards season for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Lily Gladstone reflected on her Oscar journey, expressing a deep sense of gratitude despite not winning the coveted statue. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Gladstone revealed her community’s overwhelming support and the joy of coming home to a celebration in her honor.

Nominated for Best Actress at the March Academy Awards, Gladstone ultimately saw the Oscar go to Emma Stone for “Poor Things.” Yet, she shared that the loss did not dampen the spirits of her supporters. “Nobody was upset,” she remarked, highlighting the communal pride in her achievements.

The Blackfeet Nation celebrated Gladstone’s return home with a heartfelt “Lily Gladstone Day,” bringing together her tribe’s entire confederacy. “It was the biggest honor anybody could get,” she said. “Two thousand people showed up, from every corner of the US. It was absolutely one of the most moving things that has ever happened in my life.”

Amidst preparations for the ceremony, the Blackfeet Nation had anticipated her win, resulting in what Gladstone described as a humorous moment. Event organizers had prepared cardboard cut-outs resembling the Oscar statuette for children. They called Gladstone to ensure it wouldn’t upset her if she didn’t win. Her response was gracious and lighthearted: “No, absolutely not. That’s just the whole thing of award campaigns and the competitive nature of pitting art against art.”

Reflecting on her win at the Golden Globes, Gladstone noted that many people equated it to an Oscar win, underscoring the significant impact of the film and her role in it. “It’s about the fact that [the film has] been awarded and it’s historic, and it’s still just a really meaningful moment,” she said. The physical statue remained irrelevant compared to the cultural and artistic achievements.

Looking ahead, Gladstone remains optimistic and focused on her upcoming projects, including “Fancy Dance” and “The Memory Police.” She expressed her appreciation for the continued support from her fans and community, especially following the Academy Awards. “Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Kitto’kuniikaakomimmo’po’waw – seriously, I love you all.”

Gladstone also celebrated the inclusion of Scott George and the Osage Singers at the Oscars, as their performance of “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” received nomination for Best Original Song. “When watching the Osage Singers at the Oscars, my inner voice said ‘They’re the ones bringing us all up on stage tonight, that’s how it should be,'” she shared. “The history in the film and of the moment rightfully belong to the Osage Nation. What an honor to be close enough to feel the drum.”

In the end, Lily Gladstone’s journey through the awards season is not about a win or loss but by the shared pride and celebration of her cultural heritage and the collective achievements of her community.