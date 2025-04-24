FIR registered against Karnataka BJP IT Cell for its post suggesting link between Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit and the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Bengaluru police will summon persons related to the BJP IT cell and social media cell in Karnataka for questioning in connection with the defamatory posts against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The city’s High Grounds Police station has registered an FIR against the BJP IT Cell and Social Media cell for their posts under sections 196 (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds like religion, race, place of birth, resident, language) and 353 (2) (public mischief through misinformation) of the BNS.

The complainant, CM Dhananjaya, KPCC legal and human resources department chairman and spokesperson, said the BJP IT cell post suggested that Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trip was linked to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“This is not only intended to tarnish the image of Rahul Gandhi, but also to divert attention and escape from their responsibility. This will also create a rift in society, which needs to be dealt with firmly,” the Congress leader said and added that strict action must be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring.