India suspends visa services to Pakistani nationals

In another step against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India on Thursday decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.

This came a day after India took a slew of measures against the neighbouring country, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty, following the April 22 attack in which at least 26 tourists were killed.

”In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The MEA said medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April. ”All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of their visas, as now amended. Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest,” the MEA added.