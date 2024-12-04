Britney Spears officially single on 43rd birthday after divorce from Sam Asghari

Pop icon Britney Spears kicked off her 43rd birthday with a major life update—she’s officially single. A California court finalized her single status on Monday, which coincided with her special day.

The decision comes seven months after Spears and her ex-husband, actor Sam Asghari, reached a divorce settlement. Their 13-month marriage ended in late July 2023, following over six years together. Asghari, whose real name is Hesam Asghari, filed for divorce in August, citing irreconcilable differences.

Spears addressed the split shortly after on Instagram, sharing her feelings with fans. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” she wrote. Reflecting on their time together, she added, “6 years is a long time to be with someone … I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

Since then, Britney Spears has embraced her newfound independence with a mix of humor and self-love. In October, she made headlines by “marrying herself,” a gesture she described as both bold and liberating.

Posting a video on Instagram in a wedding veil and a silky off-white dress, she declared, “The day I married myself … it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!”

This chapter adds to Spears’ complex relationship history. Before her marriage to Asghari, she was famously wed to dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons—Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18.

In 2004, she tied the knot with childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in a Las Vegas ceremony that was annulled just 55 hours later.