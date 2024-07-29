Robert Downey Jr. returns to MCU as Dr Doom: What this means for the franchise

The 2024 San Diego Comic-Con proved to be an eventful day for Marvel fans. After ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ helped pull Marvel out of its slump, new developments regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Six have sent shockwaves of excitement through the fanbase. Marvel announced that ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ has been retitled with a complete pivot. The upcoming Avengers films will now be titled ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, both of which will be directed by the Russo Brothers, the duo behind several successful Marvel superhero films. Another announcement that met with loud cheers was the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU after 2019.

In an unanticipated and dramatic move, Marvel revealed the return of Robert Downey Jr., who played a pivotal role in helping Marvel achieve fame with his portrayal of Iron Man. However, after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Downey will not return as the titular billionaire hero in the red suit. Instead, he will take on the role of Marvel’s next big villain after Thanos: Dr. Victor von Doom, also known as Dr. Doom!

To revive the franchise, the makers decided to cast Downey in this role, ensuring substantial buzz and excitement as he portrays one of the deadliest antagonists in the cinematic universe. The reveal was as dramatic as fans could have hoped, with Downey emerging from a sea of hooded figures donning masks resembling the iconic comic book villain known for his expertise in both sorcery and science. As fans began chanting his name, the actor remarked, “I like playing complicated characters.”

Downey will portray Dr. Doom in both of the upcoming Avengers films. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is set to premiere in May 2026, while ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ will follow in May 2027. Following the reveal, fans took over the internet, linking the move to DC’s ‘The Dark Knight”s famous dialogue: “You either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain.”

The upcoming films will be directed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, who previously helmed four MCU films, including the 2019 blockbuster ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Regarding the reunion, Joe Russo said, “When we directed ‘Avengers: Endgame’, we really believed it was the end for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That four-movie run was incredible, and it left us creatively spent.” However, the story of the upcoming films convinced them to return. “It’s the biggest story that Marvel Comics ever told. It’s the reason that Anthony and I are standing up here. And that film is ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’.”

The Russo brothers’ independent studio, AGBO, is co-producing the films with Marvel. The duo will be joined by Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote all four of the brothers’ Marvel films (‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and ‘Endgame’) to pen the scripts for both ‘Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’. McFeely has taken over script duties from ‘Loki’ writer Michael Waldron, who was originally tasked with writing the scripts for ‘The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Secret Wars’.

For those unversed, the decision to retitle ‘The Kang Dynasty’ comes after Jonathan Majors, the actor who portrayed the Marvel supervillain Kang in previous films for two years, was convicted in December of misdemeanor assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend.

The move to shift the narrative seems favorable for Marvel, as Kang failed to generate the same anticipation and excitement as the previous supervillain, Thanos. With the conclusion of ‘Loki’ Season Two, the makers wrapped up Kang’s storyline, allowing the franchise to embrace the new narrative without disruptions. The new films with Downey indicate a promising step towards the new multiverse story.

Additionally, apart from Robert Downey, original Avengers cast member Scarlett Johansson, who played the famous Black Widow, is also poised to return. However, the nature of the project is being tightly guarded. Previously, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the news in an interview with ET, stating, “We’re doing a project with Scarlett.” Johansson also acknowledged the top-secret project in an interview with ComicBook in 2023, confirming that “It is still happening.”

With these latest developments sending MCU fans into a frenzy, it remains to be seen if the upcoming films will meet expectations with their storylines and execution.