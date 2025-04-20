Mikey Madison says no to ‘Star Wars’—Here’s what we know

Hollywood’s latest ‘Star Wars’ buzz comes with a surprising twist: Oscar winner Mikey Madison has ‘officially’ passed on a role in the upcoming ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’—a highly anticipated film that already has Ryan Gosling locked in as its lead.

Madison, who recently snagged the Academy Award for Best Actress for her powerful performance in ‘Anora’, is clearly in demand. But according to ‘Variety’, she turned down the opportunity to join the galaxy far, far away.

No official reason has been given, but her decision has left fans curious—and maybe a little heartbroken.

The film, directed by Shawn Levy (‘Deadpool & Wolverine’), is shaping up to be a fresh spin on the ‘Star Wars’ universe. Set after the events of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, specifically post-Battle of Exegol, ‘Starfighter’ promises new faces, new stories, and a whole new tone. Levy has teased a film that stays true to the spirit of ‘Star Wars’ while daring to go bold and original.

“There are so many opportunities to tell a ‘Star Wars’ story that has all the heart, action, and fun—but in new ways,” he shared during the film’s official announcement in Tokyo.

And yes, those Ryan Gosling rumors? Absolutely true. Levy confirmed it himself during the ‘Star Wars Celebration’ event: “I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling, and believe me, that would be a dream come true for me… that rumor is 100% true.”

The film is going to hit theatres on May 28, 2027—so the countdown is on. While Madison’s absence might sting a bit, the mystery around the project and its star-studded cast continues to build excitement.

Meanwhile, Mikey Madison seems to be riding high from her recent Oscar win. During her acceptance speech, she called the moment “surreal” and thanked the film community for recognizing her work. Clearly, she’s being intentional about her next steps—and who can blame her?