Ryan Coogler shares update about ‘X Files’ reboot

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler has given an update on his upcoming reboot of The X Files, which he revealed is “immediately next” for him, noting that he’s “spoken to the great Gillian Anderson” about the series.

“She’s incredible. Fingers crossed there,” said Coogler on “Last Podcast on the Left.”

“I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really scary.

He added: “We’re gonna try to make something really great, bro, and really be something for the real X Files fans, and maybe find some new ones.”

Following news of Coogler’s reimagining, Anderson said she “cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen,” calling the filmmaker “a bit of a genius.”

She added: “Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. I’m not saying no. I think he’s really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.”

Originally running for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002, The X Files starred Anderson and David Duchovny as FBI Special Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, who investigate cases of the paranormal activities.

In addition to the feature adaptations, The X Files and The X Files: I Want to Believe, the show was brought back for a two-season revival from 2016 to 2018.

Last year, original series creator Chris Carter revealed that Coogler is “going to remount The X Files with a diverse cast” amid the Black Panther director’s five-year exclusive deal with Disney Television through his Proximity Media banner.

“So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory,” said Carter on the On the Coast podcast.