Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman announce divorce after 26 years

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman are parting ways after 26 years of marriage, as announced on Monday. The fashion mogul and her husband shared the news through a heartfelt message on Zoe’s Instagram account.

In their joint statement, the couple reflected on their long relationship, saying, “After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have decided to end our marriage. We are immensely proud of the loving family we’ve built and the many memories we’ve created.”

They emphasized their dedication to their two sons, Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11. “Our top priority has always been and will continue to be our children. We are committed to co-parenting and working together on our various business ventures,” they wrote, adding a request for privacy as they adjust to this new phase in their lives.

Zoe and Berman, who are prominent figures in the fashion world, have collaborated closely over the years. Berman is the co-founder and co-CEO of Rachel Zoe Inc., the fashion empire built by Zoe. Their relationship and professional life were prominently featured on Bravo’s reality series ‘The Rachel Zoe Project’ from 2007 to 2013 and on Lifetime’s ‘Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe’ in 2015.

In 2021, the couple spoke about relationships while promoting their podcast, ‘Works For Us’. At that time, Rachel Zoe admitted, “We don’t claim to be relationship experts, but we do have a deep understanding of people and relationships.”