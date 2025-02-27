Aman Verma, ‘Khullja Sim Sim’ host, and wife Vandana Lalwani reportedly part ways

Actor Aman Verma and his wife Vandana Lalwani are reportedly heading for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, is said to have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time.

According to media reports, both Aman and Vandana made efforts to mend their differences but were unable to find common ground.

A source close to the couple revealed to media outlets, “They tried hard to make the marriage work, but the issues between them kept escalating. They even considered starting a family, but their differences only grew. Ultimately, Vandana decided to file for divorce.”

Aman Verma and Vandana first crossed paths in 2014 on the sets of ‘Hum Ne Li Hai – Shapath’. Their connection deepened, leading to an engagement in 2015 and their wedding the following year. Over the years, Aman had often spoken about how marriage had transformed him.

In a previous interview, he expressed how life with Vandana made him more patient. “I had lived alone for many years and was clear that I would marry only when I found the right person. Life with Vandana has been fulfilling,” he had shared.

The 53-year-old actor gained recognition with TV shows like ‘Shanti’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, and the game show ‘Khullja Sim Sim’. He also appeared in films such as ‘Sangharsh’ (1999) and ‘Baghban’ (2003). Vandana, 39, is also an actress known for her work in television.

Though neither Aman nor Vandana has officially confirmed the news, the reports have sparked conversations among their fans.